Q13 Exclusive: One-on-one with Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll

article

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll will sit down exclusively with Q13 News in a one-on-one interview ahead Training Camp that kicks off later this month.

Carroll will be discussing the upcoming season and will weigh in on his relationship with starting quarterback Russell Wilson after speculation earlier in the offseason about his future in Seattle.

Part I of the sit-down with Carroll will air on Q13 News on Wednesday, July 14 at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

RELATED: Seahawks 2021 schedule includes ten games on Q13 FOX, five prime-time game

Coming up

Part II: Wednesday, July 21

Part III: Wednesday, July 28 (first day of Training Camp)

Up Next: Russell Wilson. Part I: Thursday, July 15.

MORE FROM Q13 FOX SPORTS:

Advertisement

WATCH: Just a Bit Outside and Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine

FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Ian Furness and Alyssa Charlston

HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

SEATTLE STORM

SEATTLE MARINERS

SEATTLE KRAKEN

OL REIGN

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS