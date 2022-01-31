Pro Bowl 2022: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson named to NFC roster

article

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been named to the 2022 Pro Bowl roster for the NFC.

Wilson is replacing Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady who is injured.

This is Wilson's ninth time being named to the Pro Bowl roster in ten seasons. He ties Hall of Fame tackle Walter Jones for the most in franchise history, according to Seahawks.com.

This year's Pro Bowl takes place at noon PT on Sunday, Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Two other Seahawks were named to the team: linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Quandre Diggs.

RELATED: NFL Championships: Bengals, Rams head to Super Bowl LVI

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram