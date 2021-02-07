Poet Amanda Gorman honors military, frontline workers in Super Bowl poem

article

Poet Amanda Gorman honored teachers, military veterans and frontline healthcare workers in her poem recited at Super Bowl 55.

Gorman, who graduated from Harvard University last year, captivated Americans with the recent recitation of her poem on national unity at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.



Afterward, the NFL invited the 22-year-old poet laureate to participate in the pregame pageantry at the NFL championship.

The poem preceded the pregame coin flip won by the Kansas City Chiefs, who kicked off to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When she shined during one of the most talked about moments of Biden’s inauguration, she called out to the world "even as we grieved, we grew" as she read her poem "The Hill We Climb."



This is a developing story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.