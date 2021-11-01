Pin removed from Russell Wilson's finger: 'No more pin. Time to win'

article

"No more pin. Time to win."

Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson shared a photo on Monday showing the pin that was in his finger had been removed.

Wilson’s surgery on Oct. 8 in Los Angeles repaired a ruptured tendon in what often is referred to as mallet finger, and a "fracture-dislocation" of the joint at the top of his middle finger on his right hand. The injury was suffered in the third quarter of Seattle’s 26-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Wilson had started all 165 games — regular season and playoffs combined — since being named the starter for the Seahawks before the start of the 2012 season.

It’s unclear when Wilson will return following his finger surgery. With a bye next week, there is a chance Seattle’s franchise quarterback could be ready Nov. 14 when the Seahawks travel to Green Bay.

If that’s the case, Geno Smith’s time as the starter went out on a high. Smith ran for one score and threw a pair of touchdown passes to DK Metcalf, and the Seahawks thumped the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-7 to help stabilize a season starting to spiral into trouble for Seattle.

Smith was decisive Sunday and made a point of getting Lockett involved early. Lockett had just four receptions in the previous two games combined. He had three catches in the first quarter and eight by halftime against Jacksonville’s pass defense that entered the week ranked 31st in the league.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.