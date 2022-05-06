PHOTOS: Seattle Storm defeat Minnesota Lynx 97-74

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 06: Breanna Stewart #30 and Jewell Loyd #24 of the Seattle Storm high five before the game against the Minnesota Lynx at Climate Pledge Arena on May 06, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)