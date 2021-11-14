Packers blank Seahawks 17-0 as Rodgers, Wilson return

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:33 PM PST, Chelan County
32
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:40 AM PST until WED 5:55 PM PST, Okanogan County
Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Whatcom County
Flood Warning
from MON 8:13 AM PST until MON 10:00 PM PST, Skagit County, Whatcom County
High Wind Warning
from MON 10:00 AM PST until MON 7:00 PM PST, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Admiralty Inlet Area
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:32 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:38 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:22 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:04 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:42 AM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:14 AM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:13 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:28 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:24 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:28 AM PST, Clallam County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 6:21 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:36 AM PST, Clallam County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:26 AM PST, Whatcom County
High Wind Warning
until MON 4:00 PM PST, Central Coast
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:25 PM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:31 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until WED 5:11 AM PST, Snohomish County
Flood Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Clallam County, Jefferson County
Flood Advisory
until MON 5:00 PM PST, San Juan County
Wind Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM PST until MON 7:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca
River Flood Watch
from TUE 4:40 PM PST until THU 3:33 PM PST, Okanogan County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Mason County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Whatcom County
Wind Advisory
from MON 3:00 PM PST until MON 7:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Special Weather Statement
until MON 5:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Everett and vicinity, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
until MON 5:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast

Packers blank Seahawks 17-0 as Rodgers, Wilson return

By AP News Staff
Published 
Seattle Seahawks
Associated Press
article

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 14: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball against Quandre Diggs #6 of the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lambeau Field on November 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stac

Expand

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Aaron Rodgers was uneven in his return from COVID-19 but did more than enough to support a standout Green Bay Packers defense in a 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

A.J. Dillon rushed for two fourth-quarter touchdowns for the Packers, who handed the Seahawks their first shutout loss in a decade.

A week after he was forced to sit out a loss at Kansas City because of a positive COVID-19 test and the subsequent revelation that he was not vaccinated, Rodgers went 23 of 37 for 292 yards and threw an interception in the end zone in the third quarter.

Rodgers did not practice all week and was cleared to play Saturday under the NFL’s protocols for unvaccinated players. The QB said before the season he was "immunized," and after his positive test, he detailed in an incendiary radio interview his reasons for seeking alternatives to vaccination and his skepticism about the shots’ effectiveness. Rodgers later apologized for the misleading statement about his vaccination status.

Seattle’s Russell Wilson also struggled in his return after missing three games with an injury to the middle finger on his throwing hand. He went 20 of 40 for 161 yards with two interceptions. The Seahawks wasted two scoring opportunities when Kevin King and Adrian Amos picked off Wilson passes in the end zone.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Status of QBs dominates discussion as Seahawks visit Packers

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News