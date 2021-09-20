Pac-12, SWAC forming basketball partnership
SAN FRANCISCO - The Pac-12 and the Southwestern Athletic Conference are forming a basketball educational and scheduling partnership.
The partnership announced Monday will include home-and-home series between the member institutions in each conference.
The partnership in men’s and women’s basketball will begin in November 2022 with two-year home-and-home series through 2026.
As part of the partnership, student-athletes will participate in social justice and antiracism educational components as part of the games. The programming will be a collaboration between leadership from the two participating basketball programs.
Athletic departments also will facilitate private meetings between athletic directors and their respective senior staff.
The first home-and-home series will include Southern and Arizona, Florida A&M and Oregon, Alabama State and USC, Arizona State and Texas Southern, Colorado and Grambling, and Washington State against Prairie View A&M.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pac-12 creates first conference baseball tournament
RELATED: Pac-12 decides it will not explore expansion
MORE FROM Q13 FOX SPORTS:
WATCH: Just a Bit Outside and Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine
FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Ian Furness and Alyssa Charlston
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC
SEATTLE STORM
SEATTLE MARINERS
SEATTLE KRAKEN
OL REIGN
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Advertisement