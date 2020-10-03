Pac-12 releases 2020 football schedule kicking off Nov. 7

The Pac-12 announced its 2020 football scheduled, including seven games, starting November 7th and ending on December 18-19.

The conference announced on Saturday there will be a regular lineup of six conference games followed by the seventh game on December 18/19, which will be a conference title game or crossover game against a team from another division.

The Apple Cup will continue following Thanksgiving Day on Friday, November 27.

Watch the Conference Championship on December 18/19 LIVE on FOX.

“The schedule announced today is highlighted by exciting and tough matchups that will showcase the depth of our Conference and position our teams well for CFP consideration and postseason Bowl opportunities,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott an online statement. “Importantly, our return to football competition will continue to place the health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 football as the highest priority.”

Advertisement

Full 2020 game schedule:

UW Schedule

11/7 @ Cal

11/14 vs Oregon State

11/21 vs Arizona

11/27 @ WSU (Friday)

12/5 vs Stanford

12/12 @ Oregon

WSU Schedule