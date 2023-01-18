Pac-12 Conference releases 2023 football schedule

article

The 2023 football schedule for the Pac-12 Conference was announced Wednesday.

The schedule includes 10 games against Power Five opponents outside the Pac-12, five games against non-conference teams that finished in the AP Top 25 rankings, 18 games against non-conference teams that played in a bowl game and another three against teams that were in the FCS playoffs.

The 2023 season kicks off on Aug. 26 as USC hosts San Jose State.

In the first three weeks, there'll be re-matches from last year, which include Wisconsin at Washington State and Washington at Michigan State.

During the final two weeks of the regular season, rivalry games will be played, followed by the Pac-12 Football Championship Game in Las Vegas on Dec. 1.

The Apple Cup is scheduled for Nov. 25 in Week 13.

