Original Mariner, broadcaster Julio Cruz dies at 67

Julio Cruz, a member of the original roster of the expansion Seattle Mariners franchise and long-time Spanish-language broadcaster, died on Tuesday at the age of 67.

"Julio shared his kindness and humor generously, and we know he is beloved in the baseball community and beyond," Cruz’s family said in a statement released by the Mariners on Wednesday. "Our family is grateful for your well-wishes and support."

Cruz debuted with the Mariners during the team's inaugural season in 1977. While not a part of the opening day roster, Cruz joined the major league club in July and appeared in 60 games over the remainder of the season, posting a .256 average with 15 stolen bases. He was selected by the Mariners in the expansion draft in 1976 from the California Angels' organization.

"'Cruzer' was an original, both as a member of our 1977 team and in the rest of his life," Mariners senior vice president Randy Adamack said in a statement. "Julio chose to make his home and raise his family here. He's been closely associated with our club for over 25 years, one of the longest relationships of any player in our history."

Cruz played in parts of seven seasons with the Mariners before being traded to the Chicago White Sox in 1983. He was the team's career leader in stolen bases with 290 before Ichiro Suzuki broke the record in 2008. Cruz still ranks second all-time in stolen bases for the team. He stole at least 40 bases in each of his last five full seasons in Seattle, including a career-high 59 in 1978.

Cruz has been a part of the Mariners' Spanish-language broadcasts since 2003.

Cruz remained involved in youth baseball and other community causes, including Toys for Kids, and breast and prostate cancer awareness. In 2016, he was recognized as the Mariners’ first SEAT 21 honoree, an award created by Major League Baseball to recognize community members who embody Roberto Clemente’s humanitarian spirit.

Cruz had been battling prostate cancer.

