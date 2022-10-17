OL Reign's Nikki Stanton in-studio talking NWSL Semifinals on 'Seattle Sports Live'

OL Reign will face Kansas City Current at Lumen Field in the NWSL Semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16.

The team says they've already sold 13,000 tickets and are hoping to reach 20,000 by game time.

Either way, attendance is expected to set a home franchise record.

Midfielder Nikki Stanton, a North Bend native who attended Mount Si High School, joined sports director Aaron Levine in-studio to preview the match and discuss her journey back to play for her hometown team.

Tickets for this Sunday's game can be purchased at OLReign.com/tickets.