OL Reign's Nikki Stanton in-studio talking NWSL Semifinals on 'Seattle Sports Live'

Midfielder Nikki Stanton, a North Bend native who attended Mount Si High School, joined sports director Aaron Levine in-studio to preview the match and discuss her journey back to play for her hometown team.

SEATTLE - OL Reign will face Kansas City Current at Lumen Field in the NWSL Semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16.

The team says they've already sold 13,000 tickets and are hoping to reach 20,000 by game time.

 Either way, attendance is expected to set a home franchise record. 

Tickets for this Sunday's game can be purchased at OLReign.com/tickets