OL Reign will play at Lumen Field starting next year

OL Reign announced on Wednesday that the club will be returning to Seattle and Lumen Field will be the team’s new home.

"We are thrilled to welcome the OL Reign, a premier women’s sports organization, to the Lumen Field family and provide a united home for Seattle’s professional soccer clubs," said Zach Hensley, General Manager, Lumen Field. "The NWSL and OL Reign have a bright future, and we are excited to have our world-class venue support their successes."

The club has been playing at Tacoma’s Cheney Stadium since 2019. Operations were moved with hopes of eventually moving into a soccer-specific facility.

The stadium was envisioned to be ready for the start of the 2022 NWSL season, but the pandemic suspended the project in early 2022.

Lumen Field will be the team’s new home starting in 2022.

"Having them back will help inspire current and future generations of soccer stars right here in Seattle, and I’m looking forward to being in the stands with my family to cheer them on as they fight to bring home the NWSL Championship next year," said King County Executive Dow Constantine.

Lumen Field is the home of the Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Sounders. The stadium is also in consideration to be a host venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

