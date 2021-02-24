OL Reign partners with Black Future Co-op Fund, proceeds from signed gear to be donated

OL Reign has partnered with the Black Future Co-op Fund in an effort against systemic inequality and they have figured out a fun way for you to get involved too.

Autographed gear is available for purchase on the team’s website and the team will donate 100 percent of the proceeds raised from sales of items like these to the foundation.

Organizers say the Black Future Co-op Fund invests in Black communities in our state. OL Reign representatives told Q13 Sports it was looking for ways to show solidarity with the Black and Brown communities it represents when the partnership started last fall.

"I think the best way we went about it was having all the women of color on the team lead, and brainstorm the ways that would make us make a statement that wasn’t performative and also that we could carry on for many years, and really start to chip away at some of the racial injustices that we have all been experiencing," said OL Reign forward, Jasmyne Spencer.

Spencer said as athletes they feel a responsibility to be leaders and role models. As an organization, the members of the team felt strongly about being unified in the message they wanted to spread across the community.

"They’re now able to voice their passion for their work or even their lived experiences. We’re thinking about the Black players and their lived experiences out in the world; we’re fighting for that change too. And, now they’re able to bring a voice to their experiences in the game and on their platform and do so unapologetically, that’s how it’s changed," said Andrea Caupain Sanderson, a founding member of Black Future Co-op Fund.

Items available include cleats and tee shirts, with more items to be added. You can find a link to the items here as well, and more information about the co-op fund here.