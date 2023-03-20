OL Reign, FOX 13+ expand broadcast partnership

The OL Reign announced Monday that the club has extended its partnership with FOX 13+, which will include local broadcast rights to eight matches in 2023. This doubles the amount of matches available locally last season.

"It was critical for us to ensure OL Reign fans across the region had access to our matches throughout the season, which is why we’re thrilled to bring back FOX 13+ as our broadcast partner once again," said OL Reign CEO Vincent Berthillot. "We had a very positive response from their coverage last season and during our international friendly with Club América, so we’re excited to continue this expansion of access."

OL Reign, defending NWSL Shield champions, is gearing up for another highly anticipated season.

The team's firs three matches will be on FOX 13+, which includes the home opener at Lumen Field on April 15 against the San Diego Wave FC.

· OL Reign at Washington Spirit on Sunday, March 26 at 1:00 p.m. PT

· OL Reign at NJ/NY Gotham FC on Saturday, April 1 at 4:30 p.m. PT

· OL Reign vs. San Diego Wave FC on Saturday, April 15 at 7:00 p.m. PT

· OL Reign at North Carolina Courage on Sunday, May 14 at 12:00 p.m. PT

· OL Reign at Orlando Pride on Friday, July 7 at 4:00 p.m. PT

· OL Reign vs. Orlando Pride on Sunday, September 3 at 3:00 p.m. PT

· OL Reign at Portland Thorns FC on Saturday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m. PT

· OL Reign vs. North Carolina Courage on Sunday, October 1 at 5:00 p.m. PT

"We look forward to continuing our partnership and bringing vibrant OL Reign matches to fans across Western Washington," said SVP and General Manager of FOX 13+ Sheila Oliver, "especially this summer as we celebrate women’s soccer with our local team and the Women’s World Cup."