OL Reign flag hoisted atop Space Needle for first time as club enters playoffs

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
OL Reign
FOX 13 Seattle

On Friday, the OL Reign hoisted the team's flag at the top of Seattle's iconic Space Needle for the first time ever.

Head Coach Laura Harvey and all three OL Reign originals, Lu Barnes, Jess Fishlock and Megan Rapinoe all took part. The celebration marks the team's 6th appearance in the NWSL playoffs.

This is the fourth consecutive trip to the semifinals for the OL Reign. A win against the KC Current would send them to the championship in Washington, D.C.

Throughout the regular NWSL 2022 season, OL Reign shattered its attendance record on three different occasions and has already exceeded the current record with number of tickets sold for the first-ever NWSL playoff game at Lumen Field at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Midfielder Nikki Stanton, a North Bend native who attended Mount Si High School, joined sports director Aaron Levine in-studio to preview the match and discuss her journey back to play for her hometown team.