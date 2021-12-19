NHL postpones cross-border games amid COVID surge

article

The National Hockey League (NHL) announced Sunday they will postpone all cross-border games due to a wave of COVID-19.

League officials said they reached this decision after meeting with medical experts, citing an uptick in positive COVID cases and postponed games. The NHL and Players' Association announced they will continue to play the 2021–22 regular season schedule, and with most players, coaches and staff in the league being vaccinated, they can shut down specific teams on a case-by-case basis to prevent outbreaks.

But, due to concerns of cross-border travel and the ever-changing federal travel restrictions, all games between U.S. and Canadian teams will be postponed, effective Monday, Dec. 20 and lasting through Thursday.

These games include:

Monday : Montreal at NY Islanders, Anaheim at Edmonton

Tuesday : St. Louis at Ottawa, Vancouver at San Jose

Wednesday : Montreal at NY Rangers, Winnipeg at Dallas, Edmonton at Los Angeles

Thursday: St. Louis at Toronto, Carolina at Ottawa, Montreal at New Jersey, Anaheim at Vancouver, Edmonton at San Jose

As of Saturday, 27 games have been postponed due to COVID concerns.

MORE FROM FOX 13 SPORTS:

WATCH: Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine

FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Alyssa Charlston & Ian Furness

HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

SEATTLE STORM

SEATTLE MARINERS

SEATTLE KRAKEN

OL REIGN

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: