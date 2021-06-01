NHL Draft 101: Here's what you need to know

article

The Seattle Kraken have already been wheeling and dealing - signing their first player since officially being welcomed as the 32nd team in the National Hockey League.

Next comes the expansion draft, followed by the full NHL Draft on July 23-24. That is about one month later than usual.

The first round is scheduled for Friday the 23rd with rounds 2-7 to take place on Saturday.

Below are the basics for how the NHL Draft operates. For context, it is more like the MLB draft than the NFL or NBA with teams drafting more on potential than being NHL-ready immediately.

Who is eligible?

Any North American player who is 18 years old on or before September 15, and not older than 19 years old before December 31 of the draft year is draft-eligible for that year's draft.

If your birthday falls after September 15, you are considered a "late birthday" and you won't be eligible to be drafted until the following year. An example would be Seattle Thunderbirds defenseman Luke Bateman, who turned 18 on September 19th, 2020. He was not eligible for the draft until this year, 2021.

European players have a slightly different set of rules-they can be drafted at any age as long as they turn 18 by September 15th.

Once drafted, the NHL team retains that player's rights for two years. They can sign them at any time to an entry-level contract. If the team elects not to sign the player, he becomes a free agent and can sign with any team as a "20-year-old."

An example of the above is the first player signed by the Seattle Kraken. Luke Henman was drafted by Carolina in the 2018 NHL Draft. Carolina elected not to sign him so he was a free agent, playing as a 20-year-old in the QMJHL. He was eligible to be signed at any time by any team.

A couple of examples of players who went undrafted but signed as 20-year-olds and have played in the NHL are former Thunderbirds Austin Strand and Brenden Dillon. Strand was signed as a 20-year-old in 2017 and made his NHL debut with the LA Kings this season. Dillon was signed in 2011 by Dallas and has now played 10 years and 654 NHL games.

Advertisement

Read more from Seattle's Sports Radio 950 KJR