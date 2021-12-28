NFL legend John Madden dies at 85
Legendary NFL football coach and commentator John Madden has died at age 85, the league announced Tuesday.
NFL officials say Madden died unexpectedly Tuesday morning.
"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather."
Madden coached the Oakland Raiders and led them to victory in Super Bowl XI in 1977. After retiring from coaching, Madden went on to do color commentary for network football telecasts.
"Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others," said Goodell. "There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today."
