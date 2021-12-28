Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County
7
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 3:30 AM PST, Franklin County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 10:18 PM PST until THU 7:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 AM PST until THU 12:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 7:00 AM PST until THU 10:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Special Weather Statement
until THU 7:15 AM PST, Wenatchee Area

NFL legend John Madden dies at 85

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Sports
FOX 13 Seattle
article

CBS NFL commentator Pat Summerall (L) and NFL analyst John Madden (R) on the air prior during an NFL Football game circa 1986. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Expand

Legendary NFL football coach and commentator John Madden has died at age 85, the league announced Tuesday.

NFL officials say Madden died unexpectedly Tuesday morning.

"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather."

Madden coached the Oakland Raiders and led them to victory in Super Bowl XI in 1977. After retiring from coaching, Madden went on to do color commentary for network football telecasts.

"Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others," said Goodell. "There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today."

MORE FROM FOX 13 SPORTS: 
WATCH: Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine
FOLLOW: Aaron LevineAlyssa Charlston Ian Furness
HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC
SEATTLE STORM
SEATTLE MARINERS
SEATTLE KRAKEN
OL REIGN
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: