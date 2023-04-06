New Seahawks safety Julian Love: Seattle was "the perfect fit"

article

New Seahawks safety Julian Love saw everything he needed to see to be convinced to sign in Seattle during his free agent visit at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center last month.

Love, 25, signed a two-year deal with the Seahawks worth up to $12 million after a rather soft start to free agency for the safety position across the NFL. After spending his first four years with the New York Giants, Love decided to change coasts and play for head coach Pete Carroll in Seattle.

"I saw a great opportunity to join a good team that’s led by a great head coach who just gets it," Love said on Thursday. "That’s what I was looking for, I was looking for a nice fit. The culture’s great, and I think that fits my style, my brand of football. So yeah, I think Seattle was the perfect fit for me.

"There were a few teams down at the end, but I think the appeal of Seattle was too great for me to pass on."

Love thought he was just coming on a visit to Seattle when he learned late one night he'd be flying out the next morning. Instead, he learned that a contract offer was likely awaiting in the Pacific Northwest. Along with linebacker Devin Bush, Love went out to dinner with some of the coaching staff. It wasn't until after his physical the following morning that he met Carroll, general manager John Schneider and defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt. But when those meetings were done, Love knew he wanted to sign with the team.

"It just felt comfortable," Love said. "I think that is the biggest stressor of free agency, the unknown. I don’t know the people in the organization for the most part, but meeting them and getting to know them, it was clear cut, I knew I was supposed to be there. That’s kind of how the process went down, it was pretty fast. It all happened fast with Seattle, and I am just really blessed that they called me."

Love has missed just two games in four seasons with the Giants. He was a full-time starter for the first time last season and had a standout campaign. He had 124 tackles from the safety position with a sack, two interceptions and a forced fumble. But while Love played well with the Giants, he believes the fit with the Seahawks better suits his skills.

"I think for my game, my game was meant to be somewhere else as simply put as it can be," Love said. "It was meant to be in Seattle. Like I said, it was a blessing to have a call from an organization that is winning and I think has their sights on winning in the future."

The signing of Love did seem a bit curious at first. Seattle has free safety Quandre Diggs and strong safety Jamal Adams under contract for the upcoming season so there was no clear spot in the lineup for Love on the surface. Throw in restricted free agent Ryan Neal being tendered a contract by the team and Love's addition gave the Seahawks four starting-caliber safeties and seemingly not enough places to play them.

However, the Seahawks rescinded their restricted free agent tender to Neal, which made him a free agent. Neal signed a new deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday. Throw in the fact that Adams is still recovering from a torn quadriceps tendon sustained in last year's season opening win against the Denver Broncos and the addition of Love makes more sense.

Carroll said at the NFL League Meetings in Phoenix that the Seahawks intend to play all three plays on the field at the same time.

"The opportunity to get Julian, who's a remarkable player, he had a remarkable season last year – I can't remember a guy who played over a thousand snaps and played over 200 snaps on special as well. That's an unusual mix," Carroll said. "That's just one aspect of what Julian brings. He's a really versatile football player, he called their defenses – he had the green dot – he's a captain. It's a very rare opportunity to get a guy like that, so we jumped at it."

Love has played nickel cornerback and both safety spots. That versatility gives the Seahawks the ability to be creative with the defensive packages. Last year, the team wanted to use Adams closer to the line of scrimmage to utilize his skills as a blitzer. Though plans evaporated when Adams was hurt in the first half of the first game.

That plan can be revisited this season if Adams is back to his former self. And if he isn't, the Seahawks have an extremely capable second option.

"I think they were excited about having the ability to put three safeties on the field," Love said. "I think they saw me as a good addition to who they have in the room right now and so that’s what I wanted. Fortunately, I have the opportunity to grow with two savvy vets. I’m a vet myself now, but I am still 25 years old and I am still learning the game and I am still trying to improve. That’s kind of how they saw me fit, just continue to improve and grow into their system."