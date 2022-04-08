M's win opener 2-1 behind Robbie Ray's strong debut
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray tossed seven impressive innings in his Seattle debut.
Mitch Haniger homered and the Mariners opened with a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Twins. Ray surrendered just three hits, walked four and struck out five. He made the opening day start after leaving Toronto and signing a five-year, $115 million contract with Seattle.
Drew Steckenrider allowed a leadoff hit in the ninth but secured the save after Gary Sánchez hit a towering flyball to the wall. Haniger connected for a two-run homer in the first inning off rookie Joe Ryan.
Carlos Correa singled in his first at-bat for Minnesota after signing his surprise three-year, $105.3 million contract. Twins newcomer Gio Urshela homered.
