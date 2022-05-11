M's trade Donovan Walton to Giants for RHP Prelander Berroa

article

The Seattle Mariners acquired right-handed prospect Prelander Berroa from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for utility player Donovan Walton on Wednesday.

Walton, 27, had played parts of the last four years with the Mariners as he appeared in 37 career games for Seattle. Walton has a career .196 batting average with two home runs, three doubles, a triple, eight walks, and 25 strikeouts.

Walton was selected by the Mariners in the 5th round of the 2016 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Oklahoma State University. In 438 career minor league games in the Mariners organization, he is batting .288 (481x1671) with 271 runs, 96 doubles, 12 triples, 38 home runs, 208 RBI, 38 stolen bases and 205 walks.

Berroa, 22, is rated outside the top 30 in both the MLB.com and Fangraphs rankings of the Giants' prospects. Berroa made four starts for High-A Eugene with a 0.68 ERA (1 ER, 13.1 IP) with six walks and 16 strikeouts. In 55 career minor league games (50 starts), he is 12–8 with a 3.93 ERA (97 ER, 222.0 IP) with 114 walks and 263 strikeouts.

Berroa originally signed with the Minnesota Twins as an amateur free agent out of the Dominican Republic on July 2, 2016. He was traded by Minnesota, along with minor leaguers Jaylin Davis and Kai-Wei Teng, in exchange for RHP Sam Dyson on July 31, 2019.

The Mariners now have an opening on their 40-man roster with Walton's departure.

