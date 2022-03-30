Expand / Collapse search

M's trade Connor Phillips to Reds to complete Winker, Suárez deal

By
Published 
Seattle Mariners
FOX 13 Seattle
article

DALLAS, TX - JUNE 8: Connor Phillips #67 pitches during the PDP event at the Texas Rangers Youth Academy on Friday, June 8, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Expand

The Seattle Mariners announced that right-handed pitcher Connor Phillips is the final player to be added to the trade that brought outfielder Jesse Winker and third baseman Eugenio Suárez from the Cincinnati Reds earlier this month.

Phillips, 20, was a second-round draft pick of the Mariners in the 2020 MLB Draft. He spent most of last season at Low-A Modesto before making one start for High-A Everett.

The Mariners acquired Winker and Suárez from the Reds in exchange for right-handed pitcher Justin Dunn, outfielder Jake Fraley and left-handed prospect Brandon Williamson. The deal also included a player to be named later, which was Phillips.

"We still have one more (player) to give, and that'll be a painful one for us," Mariners G.M. Jerry Dipoto said on the team's Wheelhouse Podcast. "But you understand that that's the price of doing business."

In 17 career minor league starts, Phillips is 7–4 with a 4.62 ERA (39 ER, 76.0 IP) with 46 walks and 111 strikeouts.

Mariners acquire All-Star OF Jesse Winker, INF Eugenio Suárez from Reds
article

Mariners acquire All-Star OF Jesse Winker, INF Eugenio Suárez from Reds

The Seattle Mariners are acquiring All-Star outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Eugenio Suárez from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for Justin Dunn, Brandon Williamson, Jake Fraley, and a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

MORE FROM FOX 13 SPORTS: 
WATCH: Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine
FOLLOW: Aaron LevineAlyssa Charlston, Ian Furness & Curtis Crabtree
HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC
SEATTLE STORM
SEATTLE MARINERS
SEATTLE KRAKEN
OL REIGN
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS