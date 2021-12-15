MLS releases 2022 Seattle Sounders FC schedule, partnership with FOX 13+ continues
SEATTLE - Major League Soccer on Wednesday announced the 2022 schedule for Seattle Sounders FC which includes 34 matches.
Seattle gets 17 home and 17 away matches beginning Feb. 26 and ending on Oct. 9.
Thirteen matches will be nationally televised on the networks of FOX and ESPN. The remaining matches will air on FOX 13+, official TV partner of Sounders FC.
Cascadia Cup matches will take place against the Portland Timbers on July 9 and Aug. 26, and against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC on April 30 and Sept. 17.
Six of Seattle's first 11 matches will be at home at Lumen Field.
The Sounders have a month-long home stretch with four matches in a row starting with the expansion Charlotte FC on May 29, airing on FS1. CF Montreal visits Seattle for the first time in more than four years to close the home stretch on June 29.
You can see the full schedule here.
