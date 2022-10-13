MLB Playoffs: Mariners ready to rally in Houston ahead of Game 2 of ALDS

article

The Seattle Mariners need a new plan for locking down October-tested Astros star Yordan Alvarez, because what they tried in Game 1 certainly didn’t work.

Maybe ace Luis Castillo is the answer. They’ll find out when the teams play Game 2 of their AL Division Series on Thursday in Houston, with the Guardians and Yankees set for ALDS Game 2 in New York later — weather permitting.

The two NL Division Series, pitting the Phillies vs. the Braves and the Padres against the Dodgers, have the day off.

Alvarez wrecked Seattle’s bullpen strategy with one colossal swing Tuesday, giving Houston an 8-7 Game 1 victory with a three-run drive off Robbie Ray with two outs in the ninth inning. Seattle manager Scott Servais called the left-handed Ray — the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner — out of the bullpen just to face the left-handed-hitting Alvarez.

Alvarez, who hit 37 homers in the regular season, spoiled Servais’ move by launching Ray’s second pitch into the right field stands to set off a wild celebration with his mom and dad in the seats. Alvarez had five RBIs in the game.

Castillo, acquired in July from the Cincinnati Reds, could be Seattle’s best chance to slow Alvarez and the Astros. The two-time All-Star pitched 7 1/3 shutout innings to beat Toronto in the AL wild-card opener.

Here’s what else to know about the MLB playoffs today:

TODAY’S SCHEDULE (All times ET)

ALDS Game 2: Seattle at Houston, 3:37 p.m., TBS

ALDS Game 2: Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:37 p.m., TBS

GOOD EXTENSION ON THE MOUND

Astros starters Framber Valdez and Luis Garcia look like naturals on the mound, but they’ve gotten an artificial boost from the barber shop. Both pitchers got hair extensions during the season.

Valdez, Houston’s Game 2 starter against Seattle, says they did it as a means of expressing their individuality. They’re showing off those locks this postseason as the Astros try to reach the World Series for the fourth time in six years.

They aren’t the first pro athletes with extensions. NBA star Jimmy Butler was seemingly bullied out of wearing faux-locks by comments on social media this summer.