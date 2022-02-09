Seattle Kraken organist returns to spotlight

If you've been to a Seattle Kraken game you've probably been reintroduced to a familiar face in the hockey world, one who has lived in obscurity for the last 45 years.

For most organists, a helmet isn’t required, but for the Kraken’s Rod Masters it absolutely is.

Forty-five years ago in the movie "Slap Shot," Masters took a puck to the head, playing the role of team organist for the fictional Charlstown Chiefs.

Later in the film, he donned protective gear in a famous scene with actor Paul Newman, playing a disgruntled coach who gave his organist explicit instructions.

If only Newman could see Masters now.

"I never thought I’d be in a movie, especially with Paul Newman," said Masters. "Here I am 45 years later, I’d be playing in a hockey arena, like this."

You could say that Masters - now 67 years old - finally found his way out of the minor leagues, renewing his iconic role by entertaining Kraken fans at every home game.

"It couldn’t be better. I couldn’t be in a better spot."

It’s one reason Jonny Greco, the team’s head of game presentation, couldn’t believe it when he heard that Masters had been living Edmonds - in virtual anonymity - for the last 10 years.

"He really genuinely doesn’t realize what a statement he’s made on hockey lore, movie lore," said Greco. "And he’s kind of getting to reap the benefits of something from 45 years ago now."

Masters, who never received an official movie credit, was working at a music store in Johnstown, Pennsylvania when Slap Shot’s Assistant Director called, looking for an organist.

"I guess I was just nerdy enough – that’s what he was looking for," he said.

But he never pursued the same role in real life until last summer.

Advertisement

"I’m astonished that people even recognize me walking out of the building when I go home at night," Masters said. "It couldn’t be any better. I couldn’t be in a better spot."