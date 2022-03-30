Seattle Mariners unveil new local food options for 2022 season at T-Mobile Park

article

The Seattle Mariners have unveiled a list of local restaurants to highlight the new menu lineup at T-Mobile Park for the 2022 season.

According to an official press release from the Seattle Mariners, Marination, Just Poké, Pure Açai and Foku will join the roster of local restaurants featured at T-Mobile Park.

Marination will feature a selection of their signature Hawaiian-Korean fusion dishes. This restaurant will serve its "Aloha Slider" with Kalua pork on a Hawaiian-style role, and their "Luau Plate" with a choice of Kalua pork, Huli Huli chicken or tofu, with Hawaiian-style macaroni salad. The restaurant will be located near Section 119 on the Main Level.

Just Poké is bringing fresh Asian flavors using certified sustainable fish and locally grown produce for their signature bowls and sushi. Featured bowls include seasoned ahi tuna or salmon served over sushi rice with avocado, scallions, edamame, picked ginger and seaweed salad. Their sushi options will be classic California and Spicy Tuna rolls. This restaurant will be located near section 132 on the Main Level.

Just Poké’s sister fast casual chain, Pure Açai, has been added to the list of menu options at T-Mobile Park. Pure Açai offers pure organic bowls featuring açai berries and fresh fruit. Selections include frozen organic free-trade açai with a variety of toppings including granola, nuts, fresh fruits, berries and Nutella. Other offerings include avocado toast, Nutella toast, and the "Mariners Matchata" drink. Pure Açai will be located near Section 132 on the Main Level and Section 328 on the View Level.

Fuku is the fried chicken spin-off of David Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar restaurants. The T-Mobile Park menu includes the spicy, buttermilk marinated fried chicken sandwich with habanero pepper and "Fuku Butter", a puree of pickles, butter and garlic, served on a Franz Bakery potato roll. There are also fried chicken tenders and waffle fries. David Chang’s Fuku Chicken will be located in the T-Mobile ‘Pen.

These new menu options will join long-time T-Mobile Park favorites like Din Tai Fung, Lil’ Woody’s, Ballard Pizza, Salt & Straw, Ivar’s and Kidd Valley.

The Mariners will host the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park for their 2022 season opener on Friday, April 15 at 6:42 p.m. The M’s are coming off a 90-win season from 2021.

