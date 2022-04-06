Mariners-Twins Opening Day game moved to Friday due to inclement weather
MINNEAPOLIS - The Seattle Mariners’ first game of the 2022 MLB season against the Minnesota Twins has been pushed back due to forecasted inclement weather in Minneapolis.
The Opening Day game was scheduled for Thursday at Target Field but has been postponed to Friday.
Minneapolis is expected to get possible rain-snow mix and cold temperatures on Thursday.
First pitch will be at 1:10 p.m. PST on Friday.
The four-game season-opening series will run Friday to Monday , followed by three games in Chicago.
