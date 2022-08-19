Mariners try to keep win streak alive against the Athletics

article

The Seattle Mariners will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland has a 43-76 record overall and a 17-39 record at home. The Athletics have gone 16-9 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Seattle has a 34-28 record on the road and a 65-54 record overall. The Mariners have hit 133 total home runs to rank sixth in the AL.

Friday's game is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The Mariners have a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

RELATED: Cal Raleigh's two homers carry Mariners to 11-7 win over Angels

RELATED: Mark your calendars; Mariners announce date for 2023 MLB All-Star game in Seattle

PITCHING PROBABLES:

Mariners: Marco Gonzales (7-12, 4.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 74 strikeouts);

Athletics: Cole Irvin (6-10, 3.13 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

TOP PERFORMERS:

Seth Brown leads Oakland with 17 home runs while slugging .442. Sean Murphy is 8-for-35 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Ty France has 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 59 RBI for the Mariners. Cal Raleigh is 8-for-32 with three doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Athletics: 2-8, .202 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .224 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: