Mariners trade Yohan Ramirez to Guardians for cash considerations

article

The Seattle Mariners have traded right-handed pitcher Yohan Ramirez to the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for cash considerations.

Ramirez, 27, was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Friday as a part of eight roster moves that included the demotion of outfielder Jarred Kelenic to Triple-A Tacoma.

Ramirez has pitched in parts of three seasons with the Mariners. He's posted a 2–3 record with five saves and a 3.97 ERA with 38 walks and 71 strikeouts in 56 ⅔ innings pitched over 48 appearances.

Ramirez was optioned to Tacoma on April 28 when right-handed pitchers Penn Murfee and Wyatt Milles were promoted to the Major League roster. He appeared in seven games for the Mariners this season, allowing seven runs with three home runs allowed and 10 stirkeouts with six walks in 8 ⅓ innings pitched.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Advertisement

MORE FROM FOX 13 SPORTS:

WATCH: Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine

FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Alyssa Charlston, Ian Furness & Curtis Crabtree

HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

SEATTLE STORM

SEATTLE MARINERS

SEATTLE KRAKEN

OL REIGN

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS