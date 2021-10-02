Mariners tickets sold out for Saturday game, few left for Sunday

article

The M's are taking on the Angels two more times—Saturday night and Sunday afternoon—and tickets are just about gone!

As of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the Seattle Mariners says Saturday tickets are completely sold out, and scattered single tickets remain for the Sunday game.

Seattle fans are holding out for two much-needed wins, trying to end a 20-year drought since last reaching the postseason. "Believe" has become Seattle’s rallying call, and the Mariners are charging into the final weekend of the regular season with plenty of belief and right in the thick of the AL wild-card race.

Expecting 40,000 in the stands, folks are encouraged to show up early, expect long lines and have their digital tickets ready to go. Additionally, only clear bags 12" x 6" x 12" or smaller are allowed, clutch bags 4.5" x 6.5" or smaller are allowed, as well as one-gallon clear plastic zip-top bags. No backpacks, purses or other non-clear bags are permitted.

Anyone five and older must mask up in the stands unless eating or drinking, and outside food and drink is allowed, as well as one 32 ounce sealed, clear plastic water bottle per person.

