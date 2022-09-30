Mariners take on the Athletics in first of 3-game series

article

The Seattle Mariners host the Oakland Athletics to start a three-game series on Friday.

Seattle has a 40-33 record at home and an 85-70 record overall. The Mariners have a 55-10 record in games when they scored at least five runs. Oakland has a 30-48 record on the road and a 56-100 record overall. The Athletics have gone 32-15 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Friday’s game is the 17th time these teams square off this season. The Mariners are up 9-7 in the season series.

PITCHING PROBABLES

Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (1-2, 7.15 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 21 strikeouts).

Mariners: Logan Gilbert (13-6, 3.29 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 170 strikeouts).

TOP PERFORMERS

Mariners: Ty France has 26 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs for the Mariners. Mitch Haniger is 9-for-37 with a double over the past 10 games.

Oakland: Seth Brown leads Oakland with 25 home runs while slugging .450. Conner Capel is 11-for-25 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Mariners: 4-6, .217 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by three runs

Athletics: 3-7, .222 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES

Mariners: Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder).

Athletics: Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (lumbar), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Oller: 15-Day IL (rib), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow).

The game starts at 6:40 p.m. PT.