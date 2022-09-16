Mariners take 6-game road win streak into matchup with the Angels

article

The Seattle Mariners will try to keep a six-game road win streak going when they visit the Los Angeles Angels Friday night.

Los Angeles has a 61-82 record overall and a 31-40 record in home games. The Angels have gone 35-13 in games when they scored at least five runs. Seattle has gone 41-30 on the road and 80-62 overall. The Mariners have a 36-10 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Friday is the 16th time these teams match up this season. The Mariners have an 8-7 advantage in the season series.

PITCHING PROBABLES

Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-9, 3.56 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 189 strikeouts).

Angels: Michael Lorenzen (6-6, 4.70 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 57 strikeouts).

TOP PERFORMERS

Angels: Taylor Ward has 15 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 51 RBI. Mike Trout is 13-for-35 with two doubles and seven home runs over the past 10 games.

Mariners: Ty France has 23 doubles, 18 home runs and 71 RBI while hitting .275. Julio Rodriguez is 17-for-39 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Angels: 3-7, .249 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by seven runs.

Mariners: 6-4, .209 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs.

INJURIES

Angels: Andrew Velazquez: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back).

Mariners: Mitch Haniger: day-to-day (back), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder).

RELATED: Julio Rodríguez makes more history as Mariners top Padres 6-1

RELATED: Rodriguez, Suarez each hit 2 HRs, connecting in 9th to lift Mariners to 8-7 win Braves

Friday's game will be played at Anaheim, the first pitch will be thrown at 6:38 p.m. PT.