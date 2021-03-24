Mariners single-game tickets go on sale March 25; Opening Day sold out

The 9,000 fans attending Mariners Opening Day at T-Mobile Park have already bought all the tickets, but you can still buy tickets for other games.

Opening Day for the Seattle Mariners is April 1. It's the first big event at T-Mobile Park since the start of the pandemic.

All other single-game tickets will be available for purchase online at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 25.

According to the Mariners front office, tickets are still available for the following games:

San Francisco Giants: April 2-3

Chicago White Sox: April 5-7

Houston Astros: April 16-18

Los Angeles Dodgers: April 19-20

The tickets can only be purchased online. Team stores will start selling digital tickets March 27.

Only the first 11 games of the season will be offered initially.

No bags or outside food will be allowed inside the park to speed up the entry at the gates and to minimize contact. All merchandise and food shops will take debit cards, credit cards and mobile pay.

The team will offer refunds or credits if any of the games are canceled because of Covid-19.

