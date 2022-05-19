Mariners reinstate Drew Steckenrider, Roenis Elías back to Triple-A Tacoma

article

The Seattle Mariners reinstated right-handed pitcher Drew Steckenrider from the restricted list after the team's three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

With Canada still having restrictions in place prohibiting unvaccinated people from entering the country, MLB has used the restricted list as a means to facilitate roster moves for games in Toronto.

Left-handed pitcher Roenis Elías was returned to Triple-A Tacoma to allow for Steckenrider's return.

Steckenrider, 31, was the only Mariners player to be placed on the list prior to the trip to Toronto. Starting pitcher Robbie Ray also did not travel to Toronto with the team.

Steckenrider has appeared in 14 games out of the Mariners bullpen this season, posting a 0–1 with a 4.85 ERA (7 ER, 13.0 IP) with two saves. Last year, he went 5–2 with a 2.00 ERA (15 ER, 67.2 IP) with 14 saves in 62 appearances.

Elías, 33, appeared in one game during the series in Toronto. He allowed a run on one hit and two walks. Elías became the fifth player in franchise history to have three different stints with the Mariners, joining Mike Blowers, Raúl Ibañez, Norm Charlton and Jeff Nelson.

