Mariners place Taylor Trammell on injured list, add Marcus Wilson, Sam Haggerty

The Seattle Mariners placed outfield Taylor Trammell on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday due to a strained right hamstring sustained Tuesday night.

Utility player Sam Haggerty was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma and outfielder Marcus Wilson was added to the roster from Tacoma with infielder Kevin Padlo being sent down.

Additionally, catcher Tom Murphy was transferred to the 60-day injured list to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Wilson.

Trammell, 24, suffered the injury trying to beat out a double play throw to first base in the fourth inning of last night's game with the Baltimore Orioles. Trammell had a similar injury in April while with the Rainiers running out a ball to first. The injury kept him out of action for a month before he re-joined the Mariners in May.

The moves to bring up Wilson and Haggerty are also preemptive moves to help the team's depth when suspensions are applied from the brawl against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Left fielder Jesse Winker (seven games), shortstop J.P. Crawford (five games), and center fielder Julio Rodríguez (two games) all have appealed their suspensions. However, the team will be unable to fill their absences on the roster when, and if, they do have to miss games.

Wilson, 25, made his debut as a pinch-hitter in Wednesday's 9-3 victory over the Orioles. Wilson drew a walk against Orioles reliever Jorge López in the eighth inning.

Wilson, a former second-round pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2014, played in 58 games this year for the Rainers. He's batting .207 (40x193) with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 34 RBI and 8 stolen bases with 34 walks and 82 strikeouts. Over his last 17 games with the Rainiers dating back to June 7, Wilson was batting .250 with six doubles, five home runs and 13 RBI with a 1.019 OPS.

Haggerty, 28, has appeared in 13 games with the Mariners this season. He was batting .188 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base entering Wednesday. He went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a single and a stolen base in the victory over Baltimore. That moved his average to .316 for the season with six hits in 19 at-bats.

Padlo, 25, appeared in six games with the Mariners, batting .200 with a double and three RBI.

Murphy, 31, is set to have surgery to repair a dislocated left shoulder and is out for the rest of the season.