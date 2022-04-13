Mariners place Sergio Romo on 10-day IL, call up RHP Matt Koch

article

The Seattle Mariners have placed right-handed reliever Sergio Romo on the 10-day injured list and called-up right-hander Matt Koch from Triple-A Tacoma.

Casey Sadler, who is out for the year following shoulder surgery, was moved to the 60-day injured list.

Romo, 39, is dealing with right shoulder inflammation following his latest appearance for the Mariners in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins. Romo allowed one hit and struck out two in an inning of work. He's pitched two scoreless innings in his two appearances for the team so far this season.

Koch, 31, signed a minor league contract with the Mariners last month. He made two scoreless appearances with the Rainiers over the last week. He's appeared in 36 career MLB appearances with the Arizona Diamondbacks between 2016-19. He has a career 6-6 record with a 4.88 ERA with one career save. He made 16 starts in his first 27 MLB appearances before moving to a relief role in 2019.

Koch had not been a part of the team's 40-man roster. The move of Sadler to the 60-day IL opened up the roster spot for Koch's addition.

