Mariners place Robbie Ray on injured list with left flexor strain

The Seattle Mariners placed starting pitcher Robbie Ray on the 15-day injured list due to a left flexor tendon strain on Saturday.

Left-handed reliever Gabe Speier was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to fill Ray’s spot on the roster.

Ray, 31, didn’t make it out of the fourth inning in his first start of the year for the Mariners on Friday night. Ray allowed five runs (three earned) on four hits with five walks and three strikeouts.

Ray’s velocity dipped noticeably as his outing went along. After opening with fastballs that hit 95.6 miles per hour twice in the first inning, Ray managed to reach 93 miles per hour with just one of his final 17 fastballs thrown before exiting the contest. His velocity was sitting at 91-92 mph by the end of his outing.

The Mariners didn’t miss a single start from their starting rotation last year due to injury. Ray, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Marco Gonzales, Chris Flexen and Luis Castillo combined to make 154 of 162 starts for the team with spot starts for double headers taking up some of the remaining starts. Additionally, Matt Brash began the year in the starting rotation before being moved to the bullpen.

Speier, 27, made nine appearances in spring training for the Mariners. He allowed four runs on nine hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts over 8 ⅔ innings of work.

Speier was claimed off waivers from the Kansas City Royals in November.