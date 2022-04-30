Mariners place Mitch Haniger on IL with high-ankle sprain

article

The Seattle Mariners placed outfielder Mitch Haniger on the 10-day injured list with a high-ankle sprain Saturday.

According to a Mariners announcement, Haniger hurt his ankle after he fouled off the first pitch during Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Haniger stayed in the game and hit a single, but realized he hurt his ankle when he started running for first base. Stuart Fairchild has been recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to fill the Mariners' roster while Haniger recovers.

For the last two weeks, Haniger has been on the Mariner's COVID-19 injured list when he tested positive after the Mariners home opener.

Friday's game against the Marlins was his first day back after being activated off the COVID-19 injured list.

