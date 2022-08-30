Mariners place Dylan Moore on injured list, recall Abraham Toro

article

The Seattle Mariners have placed utility man Dylan Moore on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain and recalled infielder Abraham Toro from Triple-A Tacoma.

Moore hit a 3-run home run and played all nine innings of Sunday's 4-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. Moore still seemingly came out of the game ailing significantly enough that a move to the injured list was necessary.

Moore has appeared in 89 games this year for Seattle, batting .206 with eight doubles, two triples, six home runs, 19 RBI and 31 runs scored. He also has 15 stolen bases.

Moore was on the injured list earlier in the month due to back spasms. Since returning from that stint on the IL, Moore was batting .278 in 14 games. He's also played every defensive position this season outside of catcher and pitcher for the Mariners.

Toro has played in 84 games for Seattle this year before being sent down on August 6. Toro is batting .180 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 RBI.

In 16 games for the Rainiers, Toro is batting .241 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 RBI.

Toro is in the lineup at second base for Tuesday night's game against the Detroit Tigers with Adam Frazier sliding over to shortstop with J.P. Crawford battling a pectoral strain. It's only the second start of Frazier's career at shortstop.