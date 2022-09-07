Expand / Collapse search

Mariners pitcher, wife release signature wine to benefit multiple systems atrophy

Seattle Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzales and his wife, Monica, unveiled their own Grace G7 Red Blend wine. The wine is in honor of Monica's mother, Linda, who was a wine lover and always dreamed of getting into the wine business. Linda died in 2021 of multiple systems atrophy (MSA), and part of the proceeds of the wine will go to MSA.

The wine, Grace G7, was created in partnership with Noveillo Vineyards in Chelan and is a tribute to Monica's mother, Linda.

Linda died in 2021 after a battle with multiple systems atrophy (MSA). MSA is a rare neurodegenerative disease that affects the body’s involuntary functions such as breathing, blood pressure, and motor control. The disease causes the deterioration and shrinkage of portions of the brain.

Part of the proceeds from each bottle will go to Defeat MSA, an organization that supports those battling MSA and helps fund research. 

