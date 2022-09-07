Mariners pitcher, wife release signature wine to benefit multiple systems atrophy

Before the game against the White Sox on Wednesday, Seattle Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzales and his wife Monica unveiled their own signature red blend wine.

The wine, Grace G7, was created in partnership with Noveillo Vineyards in Chelan and is a tribute to Monica's mother, Linda.

Linda died in 2021 after a battle with multiple systems atrophy (MSA). MSA is a rare neurodegenerative disease that affects the body’s involuntary functions such as breathing, blood pressure, and motor control. The disease causes the deterioration and shrinkage of portions of the brain.

Part of the proceeds from each bottle will go to Defeat MSA, an organization that supports those battling MSA and helps fund research.

You can get a bottle here.