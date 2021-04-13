Mariners pitcher James Paxton to undergo season-ending elbow surgery

article

Mariners pitcher James Paxton will undergo season-ending elbow surgery, according to M's manager Scott Servais.

The news comes after unconfirmed reports last week said Paxton would have Tommy John surgery, but Servais said that has not been determined yet, according to MLB.com.

Tommy John surgery, also known as ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) reconstruction, is used to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament inside the elbow, according to John Hopkins Medicine. A UCL is a ligament on the inner side of your elbow that helps secure your elbow joint.

Last Tuesday, not even two innings in, Paxton said he was experiencing pain and discomfort to the point where he couldn't throw any more pitches.

He had an MRI at T-Mobile Park the following day, according to MLB.com.

This is Paxton's first season back with the Mariners after being traded to the New York Yankees back in 2018.

Paxton was 41-26 with a 3.42 ERA for the Mariners from 2013 to 2018, striking out 617 and walking 168 in 582⅓ innings, ESPN reports.

