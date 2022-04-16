Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger tests positive for COVID after home opener

article

Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger has been placed on the injured list after testing positive for COVID Saturday morning.

According to Seattle Mariners Manager Scott Servais, Haniger will be on the injured list for a minimum of five days. Before he returns, he will have to take another COVID test and show no symptoms.

According to The Seattle Times, Haniger was feeling symptoms after the Mariners' 11-1 win in Friday's home opener. Despite feeling sick, he still managed to get on base twice with two hits. He took a take home COVID test Saturday morning, and took a second test later at T-Mobile Park. Both coming back positive.

RELATED: Mariners Home Opener: What to expect, what's new, and new value food items for $3

The Mariners recalled infielder Donovan Walton from Tacoma's Triple-A team to replace Haniger's spot on the roster. Walton will serve as a back-up utility player. Servais is expected to announce the official roster move closer to game time Saturday evening.

RELATED: Seattle Mariners' new COVID-19 guidance allows nearly 31,000 fans inside T-Mobile Park

Advertisement

MORE FROM FOX 13 SPORTS:

WATCH: Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine

FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Alyssa Charlston, Ian Furness & Curtis Crabtree

HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

SEATTLE STORM

SEATTLE MARINERS

SEATTLE KRAKEN

OL REIGN

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS