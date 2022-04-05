Mariners Opening Day roster appears set after moves
With a handful of roster moves on Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners have effectively set their roster for this Thursday's Opening Day against the Minnesota Twins.
The team optioned right-handed pitcher Wyatt Mills to Triple-A Tacoma, and reassigned right-handed pitcher Devin Sweet, and outfielders Billy Hamilton and Steven Souza Jr. to minor league camp.
The moves trimmed Seattle's roster to 32 players, which is still four more than the mandated maximum of 28 to start the season. However, four of the players remaining are destined to begin the season on the injured list: right-handed pitchers Ken Giles and Casey Sadler, first baseman Evan White, and outfielder Kyle Lewis. Once those moves are made official, the team will have its Opening Day roster fully set.
With the injury to Giles late in spring training, the Mariners have kept right-handed pitcher Matt Festa on the roster. Festa was a non-roster invitee and will need to be added to the team's 40-man roster. The Mariners have an opening on the 40-man roster and will be able to create another by placing Sadler on the 60-day injured list. Sadler is expected to miss the entire season following shoulder surgery.
Rosters were increased to 28 players for the first month of the season to accommodate a shortened spring training due to the lockout. Teams will need to trim their rosters to 26 on May 1.
Monday's spring training game against the Arizona Diamondbacks provided a likely template for the lineup as well: 2B Adam Frazier, 1B Ty France, DH Jesse Winker, RF Mitch Haniger, 3B Eugenio Suárez, CF Julio Rodriguez, LF Jarred Kelenic, C Tom Murphy, SS J.P. Crawford.
Projected Final Roster:
Starting Rotation
LHP Robbie Ray
RHP Logan Gilbert
LHP Marco Gonzales
RHP Chris Flexen
RHP Matt Brash
Bullpen
RHP Diego Castillo
RHP Matt Festa
RHP Andrés Muñoz
RHP Yohan Ramirez
RHP Sergio Romo
RHP Paul Sewald
RHP Drew Steckenrider
RHP Erik Swanson
LHP Anthony Misiewicz
LHP Justus Sheffield
Catchers
Tom Murphy
Cal Raleigh
Luis Torrens
Infielders
SS J.P. Crawford
1B Ty France
2B Adam Frazier
INF Abraham Toro
3B Eugenio Suárez
Outfielders
RF Mitch Haniger
LF Jarred Kelenic
CF Julio Rodriguez
LF/DH Jesse Winker
Utility
Dylan Moore
PEORIA, AZ - MARCH 25, 2022: Marco Gonzales #7 of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch during the first inning of an MLB spring training game against the Chicago White Sox at Peoria Stadium on March 25, 2022 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Bernacc