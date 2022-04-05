Mariners Opening Day roster appears set after moves

article

With a handful of roster moves on Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners have effectively set their roster for this Thursday's Opening Day against the Minnesota Twins.

The team optioned right-handed pitcher Wyatt Mills to Triple-A Tacoma, and reassigned right-handed pitcher Devin Sweet, and outfielders Billy Hamilton and Steven Souza Jr. to minor league camp.

The moves trimmed Seattle's roster to 32 players, which is still four more than the mandated maximum of 28 to start the season. However, four of the players remaining are destined to begin the season on the injured list: right-handed pitchers Ken Giles and Casey Sadler, first baseman Evan White, and outfielder Kyle Lewis. Once those moves are made official, the team will have its Opening Day roster fully set.

With the injury to Giles late in spring training, the Mariners have kept right-handed pitcher Matt Festa on the roster. Festa was a non-roster invitee and will need to be added to the team's 40-man roster. The Mariners have an opening on the 40-man roster and will be able to create another by placing Sadler on the 60-day injured list. Sadler is expected to miss the entire season following shoulder surgery.

Rosters were increased to 28 players for the first month of the season to accommodate a shortened spring training due to the lockout. Teams will need to trim their rosters to 26 on May 1.

Monday's spring training game against the Arizona Diamondbacks provided a likely template for the lineup as well: 2B Adam Frazier, 1B Ty France, DH Jesse Winker, RF Mitch Haniger, 3B Eugenio Suárez, CF Julio Rodriguez, LF Jarred Kelenic, C Tom Murphy, SS J.P. Crawford.

Projected Final Roster:

Starting Rotation

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Logan Gilbert

LHP Marco Gonzales

RHP Chris Flexen

RHP Matt Brash

Bullpen

RHP Diego Castillo

RHP Matt Festa

RHP Andrés Muñoz

RHP Yohan Ramirez

RHP Sergio Romo

RHP Paul Sewald

RHP Drew Steckenrider

RHP Erik Swanson

LHP Anthony Misiewicz

LHP Justus Sheffield

Catchers

Tom Murphy

Cal Raleigh

Luis Torrens

Infielders

SS J.P. Crawford

1B Ty France

2B Adam Frazier

INF Abraham Toro

3B Eugenio Suárez

Outfielders

RF Mitch Haniger

LF Jarred Kelenic

CF Julio Rodriguez

LF/DH Jesse Winker

Utility

Dylan Moore

