Mariners OF Julio Rodríguez named AL Rookie of the Year

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez was named the Jackie Robinson Award winner as the American League Rookie of the Year by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

Rodríguez had a stellar debut campaign in Seattle, helping to carry the Mariners to their first postseason appearance in 21 years.

Rodríguez received 29 of the 30 first-place votes for the award. Rodríguez beat out Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman and Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan for the honor. Rutschman received the one first-place vote that didn't go to Rodríguez as he finished second in the voting over Kwan.

Rodríguez was the only rookie to be named to the AL All-Star team this season. He became the third Mariners player age 21-or-younger to be named an All-Star, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (2x) and Alex Rodríguez (2x). He also participated in the MLB Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium, hitting the most home runs (81) and finishing in second place to Juan Soto.

Rodríguez led all rookies with 28 home runs, ranked second in runs scored (84), RBI (75), extra-base hits (56) and stolen bases (25), and was third in hits (145). He became the first player with 25-plus home runs and 25-plus stolen bases in a debut season in Major League history, as well as the fastest (125 career games) to reach those feats, surpassing Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels (128 games).

Rodríguez is the fifth Mariners' player to win AL Rookie of the Year, joining Alvin Davis (1984), Kazuhiro Sasaki (2000), Ichiro Suzuki (2001) and Kyle Lewis (2020).

In addition to the Jackie Robinson Award, Rodríguez has also been named the Baseball America Major League Rookie of the Year, The Sporting News American League Rookie of the Year and the Players Choice Awards American League Outstanding Rookie of 2022. He was also named a Silver Slugger Award winner along with Trout and Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees. Rodríguez is just the second Mariners player to win a Silver Slugger as a rookie, joining Ichiro Suzuki in 2001.