Mariners host the Padres to start 2-game series

article

The Seattle Mariners start a two-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. This will be the third time these teams square off this season.

Seattle is 79-61 overall and 38-31 in home games. The Mariners have hit 169 total home runs to rank fifth in the AL. San Diego is 77-64 overall and 39-33 on the road. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.97 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

PITCHING PROBABLES

Padres: Yu Darvish (13-7, 3.31 ERA, .98 WHIP, 168 strikeouts)

Mariners: Logan Gilbert (12-5, 3.23 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 151 strikeouts)

TOP PERFORMERS

Mariners: Julio Rodriguez has 22 doubles, three triples and 25 home runs for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 11-for-39 with a double, five home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Padres: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 63 extra base hits (34 doubles, a triple and 28 home runs). Jake Cronenworth is 10-for-38 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

RELATED: Rodriguez, Suarez each hit 2 HRs, connecting in 9th to lift Mariners to 8-7 win Braves

LAST 10 GAMES

Mariners: 7-3, .218 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs.

Padres: 5-5, .210 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 22 runs.

INJURIES

Mariners: Mitch Haniger: day-to-day (back), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder).

Padres: Brandon Drury: 7-Day IL (head), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm).

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press contributed to this article.