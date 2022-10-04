Mariners head to Toronto for best-of-3 Wild Card Series

article

The Seattle Mariners have become the No. 2 Wild Card team from the American League. They will head to Toronto to start a best-of-three playoff series this weekend.

Catcher Luis Torrens became the first position player in Seattle history to earn a pitching win by working the 10th inning, and the Mariners locked in their postseason matchup after beating the Detroit Tigers 7-6 on Tuesday, as well as Tampa falling 0-6 to the Red Sox.

With the Mariners focused on preserving arms with the playoffs on the horizon, Torrens (1-0) took the mound when the game went to extra innings and got the unlikely victory when Abraham Toro drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly.

Victor Reyes opened the 10th as Detroit’s automatic runner on second and Torrens allowed two deep flyouts, with the second by Riley Greene scoring Reyes with the go-ahead run.

Carlos Santana then singled off Gregory Soto (2-10) in the bottom of the 10th to score automatic runner Eugenio Suarez and tie it. Jarred Kelenic followed with a base hit to advance Santana to third and Toro hit a fly ball that was deep enough for Santana to score from third base.

Mitch Haniger and Curt Casali homered earlier in the game for Seattle. Reyes and Spencer Torkelson both hit two-run homers for Detroit and Greene had an RBI double.

Detroit led 5-3 after Reyes’ homer in the seventh, but Seattle rallied for a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning on two-out RBI hits by Ty France and Suarez.

Seattle’s primary concern was staying healthy ahead of the upcoming AL wild-card series and had a moment of worry in the sixth inning when Kelenic was hit by a 91 mph fastball from Detroit starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Kelenic was hit in the ribs and was down for a few minutes before jogging to first base and remaining in the game.

Seattle placed utility man Sam Haggerty on the 10-day injured list with a groin injury that will keep him out for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs. Haggerty was hurt during a stolen base attempt in the ninth inning of Monday’s loss and could have a significant trickle down on Seattle’s playoff roster because of his versatility. Seattle recalled Toro from Triple-A Tacoma to take Haggerty’s spot.