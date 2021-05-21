Mariners have at least one player test positive for COVID-19; team makes roster moves

The Mariners make roster moves Friday as at least one person with the team tested positive for COVID-19.

ESPN and MLB reporter, Jeff Passan confirmed the Mariner's positive test, per ESPN sources Friday.

"The Seattle Mariners have at least one COVID positive, sources tell ESPN, and there is concern within the organization that the relatively low level of vaccinations within the clubhouse could be problematic. The Mariners, source said, are among the least-vaccinated teams in the MLB," Passan said in his online post.

General Manager Jerry Dipoto announced several roster moves out of precaution amid the positive test, according to an online statement from the team's Information Department. The selected players will be placed in quarantine at a San Diego hotel for 7 to 10 days, according to Dipoto.

The selected players that are on the injured list include Robert Dugger, Anthony Misiewicz, Drew Steckenrider, and Will Vest. The individual with the Mariners who tested positive for the virus has not been released.

Manager Scott Servais said Friday the team was informed of the positive test when they landed in San Diego. This comes just days after Servais expressed his concerns hearing that some MLB players opted to not get vaccinated for COVID-19.

"People need to understand, and again, it’s a personal choice and I understand that. But it does affect a lot of other people, even though it is a personal choice. There's a few different things you need to look at there," Servais said.

Dipoto last week said out of the entire organization - including Seattle's minor league team - they are at a 98 percent vaccination level. But the GM also expressed concern for those not yet vaccinated against the deadly virus.

"Obviously that’s disappointing from a health and wellness perspective. And there is some ominous hangover from a competitor standpoint," Dipoto said during a media briefing. "But it’s the decision of the individual. And while I can be disappointed and hope that time solves that, there’s not a lot I can do other than express that we are doing very well as an organization. We’re just lagging behind with our big league club. And hopeful that resolves itself soon because eventually it has happened at other places around the game. Eventually, it’s likely to creep up and it seems impossible that we’ve been able to avoid it for this long."

Dipoto said other players were in close contact with the player that tested positive, but those players have already been vaccinated.

The Mariner’s next game is Friday, May 21 at 7:10 p.m. PST in San Diego against the Padres.

