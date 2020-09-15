Mariners-Giants game postponed because of poor air quality; series moving to San Francisco

article

The Seattle Mariners' two-game series against the San Francisco Giants has been postponed and will move from T-Mobile Park to California because of poor air quality in the Pacific Northwest.

The games were supposed to be played Tuesday and Wednesday in Seattle. Thanks to heavy wildfire smoke that's blanketed the region for several days, the games will be played Wednesday and Thursday at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Game times have not been announced.

Multiple reports say players complained about playing in the smoky air at T-Mobile Park Monday evening.

“Unfortunately, the air quality in Seattle has gotten worse overnight here at T-Mobile Park and it is not clearing at all today. Forecasters expect it to clear late Thursday and into Friday morning,” said Mariners President & Chief Operating Officer Kevin Mather. “As always, the health and safety of the players, and our staff is our first priority.

“To assure the games could be played, the best solution was to re-locate to the Bay Area. We appreciate the Giants willingness to work with us on this challenge, and we look forward to returning to T-Mobile Park on Friday to host the Padres.”

Both games will be televised by ROOT Sports NW and broadcast on 710 ESPN Seattle and the Mariners radio network.

Forecasters had hoped rain would help to ease the heavy smoke lingering over the region, but the light sprinkle didn't provide much relief. Q13 Meteorologist Tim Joyce says more rain moving in Thursday and Friday will likely help to clear the air.

