Mariners claim LHP Tayler Saucedo, invite 32 non-roster players to spring training

The Seattle Mariners claimed left-handed pitcher Tayler Saucedo off waivers from the New York Mets and designated right-hander J.B. Bukauskas for assignment.

Saucedo, 29, grew up in Maple Valley and played baseball for Tahoma High School and Tacoma Community College before attending Tennessee Wesleyan. He was selected in the 21st round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Saucedo has appeared in 33 MLB games with the Blue Jays over the last two seasons, posting a 0-0 record with a 5.40 ERA with 11 walks and 19 strikeouts. The Mets claimed him off waivers from the Blue Jays in November before being put on waivers again this week by the Mets.

Bukauskas similarly was only with Seattle on paper, spending just two weeks with the team after being claimed off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks on January 17.

Additionally, the Mariners announced they have invited 32 non-roster player to spring training, which is set to open on February 16 with pitchers and catchers reporting to Peoria, Ariz.

Right-handed relievers Casey Sadler and Taylor Williams, and left-handed starters Justus Sheffield and Tommy Milone are the most notable experienced MLB pieces invited to camp.

Meanwhile, top prospects including right-handed pitchers Emerson Hancock, Taylor Dollard, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo, and catcher Harry Ford will also be with the team in Major League camp.

Ford (No. 64) and Miller (No. 100) are both ranked in Baseball America's Top 100 prospects list.

"Our group of spring invitees offer us an exciting mix of top prospects and experienced players who have the potential to make an immediate impact," general manager Justin Hollander said in a statement. "This group is a great complement to our Major League roster in spring camp."

Sadler signed a minor league deal with a spring training invitation this offseason. He missed the entire 2022 season due to a shoulder injury that required surgery last March. Sadler was coming off a career season in Seattle where he made 42 appearances with a 2.48 ERA and a .143 batting average against in 2021.

Milone and Sheffield are both capable of starting games while being long relief options as organizational depth.

The 32 non-roster invitees include 15 pitchers: RHP Taylor Dollard, RHP Emerson Hancock, RHP Travis Kuhn, LHP Nick Margevicius, RHP Darren McCaughan, RHP Bryce Miller, LHP Tommy Milone, RHP Riley O’Brien, RHP José Rodríguez, RHP Ryder Ryan, RHP Casey Sadler, LHP Justus Sheffield, LHP Blake Weiman, RHP Taylor Williams and RHP Bryan Woo.

The invitees include 17 position players: C Jake Anchia, INF Jose Caballero, OF Zach DeLoach, INF Drew Ellis, C Harry Ford, INF Mike Ford, OF Jack Larsen, INF Mason McCoy, INF Colin Moran, C Jacob Nottingham, C Brian O’Keefe, OF Robert Perez, INF Kaden Polcovich, INF Leo Rivas, OF Alberto Rodriguez, C Matt Scheffler and INF Jake Scheiner.