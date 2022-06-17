Mariners call up outfielder Justin Upton, option Sam Haggerty

article

The Seattle Mariners have called up outfielder Justin Upton from Triple-A Tacoma ahead of tonight's game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Upton, 34, signed a one-year deal with the team last month. Upton had been released by the Angels in April and he reported to extended Spring Training to begin ramping up his baseball activity. He joined the Tacoma Rainiers on June 1 and has appeared in 12 games for the team this month. Upton is batting .200 with two doubles, two home runs, six RBI, six walks and eight runs scored.

Upton played in 89 games for the Angels last season, batting .211 with 12 doubles, 17 home runs, 41 RBI, 39 walks and 47 runs scored.

Upton has played 15 seasons in the Majors with Arizona, Atlanta, San Diego, Detroit, and Los Angeles. For his career, he's appeared in 1,828 games, batting .262 (1,748-for-6,673), totaling 1,056 runs scored, 1,748 hits, 349 doubles, 38 triples, 324 home runs, 1,000 RBI, 151 stolen bases and 779 walks.

Upton is a four-time All Star selection with his last apperance coming in 2017.

Utility man Sam Haggerty was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma to open a spot for Upton on the roster.

Haggerty, 28, has appeared in 13 games with the Mariners this season, batting .188 with a double, one run RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored.

The Mariners will make additional roster moves ahead of Saturday's doubleheader with the Angels.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

MORE FROM FOX 13 SPORTS:

WATCH: Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine

FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Alyssa Charlston, Ian Furness & Curtis Crabtree

HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

SEATTLE STORM

SEATTLE MARINERS

SEATTLE KRAKEN

OL REIGN

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS